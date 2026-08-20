Garner to Dispose of a Police Vehicle

The Garner City Council has decided the fate of one of its Police vehicles. The city was asked by its Police Chief Tim Dodge to junk the 2019 Dodge Durango for a number of reasons.

The vehicle had been in an accident and had undergone repairs. However, the vehicle was never the same.

Dodge explained that the vehicle continually had issues which continually arose.

The Garner City Council agreed with Chief Dodge and will dispose of the vehicle.