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Forest City Discusses YMCA Funding

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: August 19, 2026

Child care programs are a necessity in the area communities. Forest City and the YMCA have developed a successful program to fill that need in the city. The City Council is now dealing with helping to fund the program. City Administrator Tony Mikes explained that the city has been briefed on the status of the program.

The city discussed using the funding to continue the program in Forest City.

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: August 19, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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