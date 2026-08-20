Forest City Discusses YMCA Funding
Child care programs are a necessity in the area communities. Forest City and the YMCA have developed a successful program to fill that need in the city. The City Council is now dealing with helping to fund the program. City Administrator Tony Mikes explained that the city has been briefed on the status of the program.
The city discussed using the funding to continue the program in Forest City.
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.