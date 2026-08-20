Obituaries

Dale Kramersmeier

Buffalo Center

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland1 hour agoLast Updated: August 20, 2026

A funeral service for Dale Kramersmeier, 83, of Buffalo Center, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at the outdoor Gazebo at First Reformed Church in Buffalo Center.

Those attending the outdoor service are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. And, in true Dale fashion, all golf carts, side-by-sides, and tractors of all colors are welcome!

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Monday at First Reformed Church and will continue one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center in charge of arrangements.

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland1 hour agoLast Updated: August 20, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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