Dale Kramersmeier
Buffalo Center
A funeral service for Dale Kramersmeier, 83, of Buffalo Center, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at the outdoor Gazebo at First Reformed Church in Buffalo Center.
Those attending the outdoor service are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. And, in true Dale fashion, all golf carts, side-by-sides, and tractors of all colors are welcome!
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Monday at First Reformed Church and will continue one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center in charge of arrangements.
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