A funeral service for Dale Kramersmeier, 83, of Buffalo Center, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at the outdoor Gazebo at First Reformed Church in Buffalo Center.

Those attending the outdoor service are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. And, in true Dale fashion, all golf carts, side-by-sides, and tractors of all colors are welcome!

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Monday at First Reformed Church and will continue one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center in charge of arrangements.