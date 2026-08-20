Belmond Prepares to Work on the Wastewater Treatment Project
Belmond officials have been busily getting everything in place for the start of work on the wastewater treatment facility. In the City Council meeting, discussion centered on the contractor, Peterson Construction and how they are getting ready to begin. City Manager Cody Nicholas explained that the council wanted to know what was happening.
Nicholas explained to the council that the contractor is getting everything that they need to begin.
With the approach of fall and winter, Nicholas explained why things are at this point.
The council agreed with the assesmen.
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