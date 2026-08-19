Ruth Gernetzke

Ruth G. Gernetzke, age 77, of Forest City, IA, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2026 at Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, IA.

A service celebrating Ruth’s life will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 22, 2026 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City, IA, with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.

Visitation will take place on Friday, August 21, 2026 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes-Forest City, 505 N. Clark St.

Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Forest City.