Ruth Gernetzke
Forest City
Ruth G. Gernetzke, age 77, of Forest City, IA, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2026 at Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, IA.
A service celebrating Ruth’s life will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 22, 2026 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City, IA, with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.
Visitation will take place on Friday, August 21, 2026 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes-Forest City, 505 N. Clark St.
Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Forest City.
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.