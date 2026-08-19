Rock Falls Man Treated After Vehicle Strikes Horse on Vine Avenue Near Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa — A Rock Falls man was treated for minor injuries Tuesday night after his vehicle struck a horse standing in the roadway on Vine Avenue north of Mason City, according to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

Lincoln Jost, 32, was driving a 2007 Honda Odyssey north in the 19,000 block of Vine Avenue around 10:02 p.m. Tuesday when the vehicle collided with a horse on the roadway.

Cerro Gordo County deputies responded to the crash near Vine Avenue and 280th Street, according to the release. Mason City Fire Department paramedics treated Jost at the scene for minor injuries. He was not transported to a hospital.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. Mason City Fire Department and Nora Springs First Responders assisted at the scene.