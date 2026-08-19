North Iowa Schools Prepare for the New School Year
School begins in the area on August 24th. Already, teachers and administrators at the North Iowa Community Schools have begun preparations for the students according to North Iowa Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.
With the beginning of the school year also means that high school athletics are also ready to start.
Along with the athletics there will be clubs, programs, and theater activities which will begin too.
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