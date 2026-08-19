North Iowa Event Center to Host Childhood Cancer Benefit Aug. 22

MASON CITY, Iowa — A community celebration aimed at raising awareness and funds for childhood cancer is set for Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, at the North Iowa Event Center.

The “Stomping Out Childhood Cancer” Community Celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include a car show, live and silent auctions, a food and bake sale, and kids’ crafts and games.

The event is hosted by Stomping Out Childhood Cancer.

The car show will be hosted by Road Hazard Performance, and Mojo Productions will serve as master of ceremonies for the event.

Organizers are asking the community to support the event by attending, sharing event information, and donating or volunteering.

The event is sponsored by Bryant Tree Services, CLtel, Window World, Rookies Sports Bar & Grill, Sevens Restaurant & Steakhouse, TAP!d Taphouse & Cocktail Lounge, Doug’s Small Engine and Amish Heirlooms.

Those interested in more information can message the “Stomping Out Childhood Cancer” Facebook page.