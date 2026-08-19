Mason City’s Bras and Briefs Bash Set for Sept. 10 at Music Man Square, Benefiting American Cancer Society

MASON CITY, Iowa — A new event benefiting the American Cancer Society will bring 16 models, a live and silent auction, and a night of “first-class” fun to Music Man Square next month, according to Bob Klocke, who will serve as emcee.

The Bras and Briefs Bash is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Music Man Square in Mason City. Tickets are $50 each, with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.

Klocke said the event is the successor to Relay For Life, a fundraiser that ran in Cerro Gordo County for roughly 20 to 30 years before attendance began to decline in recent years. Last year’s Relay For Life planning group, led by Linda Anderegg, came up with the idea for the new event, Klocke said.

“It’s all for that great cause, and that’s fighting cancer through the American Cancer Society,” Klocke said.

Klocke said he got involved after the event’s name and concept were already established and has since worked to build enthusiasm for it. He said organizers chose Music Man Square as the venue after seeing early interest grow.

“We were looking at other venues, but we saw the build in the enthusiasm for this new event that we took it to Music Man Square so we’d have enough room to get everything going,” Klocke said.

Sharon Lindgren has led the volunteer team organizing the event, according to Klocke, with additional volunteers overseeing individual segments. Klocke’s wife is in charge of the modeling lineup.

Ticket price includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and a live and silent auction, Klocke said. Items donated for the auctions include Iowa State University and University of Iowa basketball tickets. Luminaries will also be available for cancer survivors at the event.

The evening’s centerpiece is the runway show, with awards to be presented for best bra, best brief and best couple, along with a People’s Choice Award. According to the event flyer, additional awards include the Sparkle and Shine, Briefly Brilliant and Boxer Knockout awards, with the top individual fundraiser recognized as well.

Klocke, who co-emceed alongside a representative from the Mason City Area Chamber of Commerce, said cancer touches nearly everyone in some way.

“You can’t leave it untouched. Everybody’s touched,” Klocke said. “There’s always a connection. Some are personal themselves.”

Klocke said Iowa ranks among the highest states in the nation for cancer incidence per capita, and he encouraged residents to take preventive steps such as wearing sunscreen during outdoor activities.

Tickets can be purchased through the “Bras and Briefs Bash Cerro Gordo County” Facebook page or by contacting Sharon Lindgren at 641-425-2303. A limited number of tickets remain, Klocke said, with organizers pushing to sell out over the final three weeks before the event.