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Lake Mills Addresses Nuisance Issues
The Lake Mills City Council was apprised of a nuisance issue by Lake Mills Police Chief Matthew Levine.
According to Chief Levine, the vehicle issues appear to be making progress.
The issue was not the only one in July which the city had to handle according to Chief Levine.
Lake Mills officials are trying to stay ahead of the situation as much as possible.
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