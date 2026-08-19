Goldfield Boy’s Cancer Fight Benefit Set for Aug. 22 at Oakridge Golf Course

GOLDFIELD, Iowa — A benefit fundraiser for a 13-year-old Goldfield boy battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer is set for Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, at Oakridge Golf Course.

Orlando’s Fight Against Cancer Benefit Fundraiser will include a four-man team golf tournament, a free-will donation meal, a kids zone and a silent auction.

Orlando was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma in May 2026, organizers said. Ewing sarcoma is a rare, aggressive cancer that affects the bones and the soft tissue surrounding them. Orlando is expected to undergo treatment in Iowa City over the next seven to nine months.

The golf tournament will feature nine holes played in four-man teams, with sign-in required by 2 p.m., organizers said.

A free-will donation meal will be served at 5 p.m., with a menu of pulled pork, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, chips and baked goods, according to organizers.

A kids zone will run from 3 to 7 p.m. and will include inflatables, popcorn, cotton candy and snow cones, organizers said. A silent auction also will be held during the event.

Those wishing to contribute or seek more information can contact Lora Johnson at (515) 575-9852, Derrick Linn at (515) 681-3465, Shanann Johansen at (515) 851-5782, or Brittany Loux at (515) 825-7840.

Updates on the fundraiser can be found on the “Orlando’s Fight with Cancer” Facebook page, and event details are posted under “Orlando’s Fight Benefit Event.” Monetary donations can be made via Venmo to @Kaitlyn-Elwood-1.