Garner Chamber Applies for a DNR Municipal Tree Grant

The Garner City Council was apprised of the status of a possible municipal tree grant. This allows the city and the chamber to receive grant money to plant trees in public right of ways.

Garner City Administrator Kelly White briefed the council on the progress of the application. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/08/GTree-1.wav

The city will take an active role in the grant according to White.

The council voted in favor of the resolution on the city’s involvement. White wanted to make sure that the city would get the money back within the same fiscal year budget.

The council agreed to the resolution concerning the grant.