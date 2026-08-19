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Forest City Approves Kinetic Right of Way Agreement
The Forest City Council was asked to approve an agreement between they and Kinetic. Forest City Administrator Tony Mikes explained the arrangement.
The city council was concerned for their residents which is why the agreement was drawn up.
Kinetic must abide by these rules in the signed agreement which protects residents against any hazards.
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