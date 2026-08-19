Belmond Addresses Stop Light Issues

The Belmond City Council was asked to review the stop light issue on Main Street and Highway 69. The lights are currently flashing red for Main Street traffic entering Highway 69, but highway traffic is getting a flashing yellow light which are causing some drivers to slow or come to a complete stop on the highway.

Belmond City Manager Cody Nicholas explained that the council was briefed on the conversion.

This means that there will be the introduction of a turning lane to allow for smoother access.

Nicholas admits that there will be a period of adjustment, not just for residents, but for those who travel through Belmond.

The council agreed to the traffic light project.