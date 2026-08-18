Severe Storms Could Bring Large Hail, 60-70 MPH Winds to Northern Iowa Tuesday Evening

DES MOINES, Iowa — Northern Iowa could see severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening capable of producing large hail up to 2 inches in diameter, damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph and locally heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has placed much of northern Iowa under a Slight Risk for severe weather, Level 2 out of 5, for Tuesday, Aug. 18. A Marginal Risk, Level 1 out of 5, remains in place across much of the rest of Iowa.

Forecasters say the highest potential for severe weather is across northern Iowa, where storms could become strongest during the late afternoon and evening.

When could severe storms hit northern Iowa?

The National Weather Service says the strongest storms are most likely between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Communities in and near the higher-risk area include Mason City, Algona, Spencer, Charles City and Waterloo, along with other parts of northern and northeastern Iowa.

Large hail is the main severe weather threat

The primary concern with Tuesday evening’s storms is large hail.

Hailstones could reach 2 inches in diameter, roughly the size of a hen egg, in portions of northern Iowa. Forecasters say an isolated instance of even larger hail is possible within the area highlighted for the greatest hail potential.

Strong storms could also produce damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph.

Locally heavy rain may accompany the thunderstorms as well.

Tornado threat remains low

While severe thunderstorms are possible, the tornado threat is considered low, with the National Weather Service indicating tornadoes are unlikely Tuesday evening.

Residents across northern Iowa should continue monitoring weather conditions through the afternoon and evening and have a reliable way to receive severe thunderstorm warnings if storms develop.

NorthIowaNow.com will continue to monitor the severe weather threat and provide updates as conditions change.