Mason City’s Out of the Darkness Walk Set for Sept. 12 as Registration Tops 87 Participants

MASON CITY, Iowa — Organizers of the North Iowa Out of the Darkness Community Walk are encouraging more people to sign up ahead of next month’s event, which supports suicide prevention efforts across the region.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention walk is set for Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Mason City High School softball field.

Organizer Jennifer Pomeroy said participation has picked up in recent days, with 87 people and 19 teams already registered.

“So, over the last couple days, we have had a few jumps,” Pomeroy said. “So, we’re at 87 participants and 19 teams. We didn’t have 19 teams last year, so I’m considering that a win already. And hopefully, we continue to see those numbers grow.”

Organizers said the event is about far more than raising money. John Lander said the walk gives people affected by suicide a place to come together, remember loved ones and support those who may be struggling.

“This is a day of hope, a day of remembrance,” Lander said. “And it’s an opportunity for those affected by suicide to come together and connect with one another. It’s an opportunity for us to honor and remember the loved ones that we’ve lost. But as important, to support one another who struggle with some mental health challenges.”

The event is free and family-friendly. Participants can register in advance at afsp.org/northiowa or register when they arrive.

Check-in begins at 9 a.m., when resource tables, a silent auction and a raffle also open. A ceremony begins at 10 a.m., with the walk immediately following.

Pomeroy said attendees are not required to take part in the walk itself.

“And then the walk will follow right after,” Pomeroy said. “You don’t have to walk; you can just stay around the softball field and connect with others as well.”

Organizers said roughly 10 to 12 local resource tables are expected, giving attendees the chance to connect directly with mental health and suicide prevention services available in North Iowa.

Those interested in getting involved can also start or join a team, volunteer, donate or sponsor a memorial pinwheel in honor of a loved one.

Organizers said their larger goal is reminding people that help and support are available.

“We just want everyone to know that hope is real, that help is available, that none of us, none of you have to face any of this alone,” Lander said. “It doesn’t really matter whether you’re struggling yourself, whether you’re supporting someone that’s struggling, whether you’re grieving a loss.”

The North Iowa Out of the Darkness Community Walk is Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Mason City High School softball field. Check-in begins at 9 a.m.

To register, visit afsp.org/northiowa or search for “Out of the Darkness North Iowa” on Facebook.