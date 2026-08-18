Iowa Expands Cattle Conservation Program to North Iowa Counties

DES MOINES, Iowa — Cattle and livestock producers across several North Iowa counties will soon have greater access to state funding aimed at turning less-productive cropland into pasture and hay ground.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced Tuesday that the state’s Cattle and Conservation Working Lands Program is expanding into 22 counties within the Greater Des Moines watershed. The expansion includes Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth, Humboldt, Wright, Hamilton, Palo Alto and Emmet counties.

The cost-share program helps cattle and other livestock producers convert under-performing or highly erodible row-crop acres into pasture or hay ground. State agriculture officials say the effort can provide additional forage for livestock while reducing soil erosion and improving water quality.

“The Cattle and Conservation Working Lands Program is truly a win-win, balancing productivity while improving Iowa’s water quality and soil health,” Naig said in announcing the expansion.

The program began as a pilot project in Taylor County in 2016 and later expanded into seven additional counties. Its latest expansion is being supported by Farm to Faucet funding approved during the 2026 Iowa legislative session.

In addition to the North Iowa counties, the newly eligible area includes Audubon, Boone, Buena Vista, Calhoun, Clay, Dallas, Dickinson, Greene, Pocahontas, Polk, Sac and Webster counties. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will also add two project coordinators in Calhoun and Greene counties to assist with producer outreach.

State officials say more than 1,100 producers have participated in the program so far. Those producers have converted more than 16,000 acres of less-productive farmland from row crops into pasture and hay and have established more than 195,000 acres of cover crops.

Bryan Whaley, CEO of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, said the expansion gives farmers additional resources to improve conservation practices while maintaining productive agricultural land.

“This is about building on the good work already happening on Iowa farms and giving producers the tools and support to do even more to improve our land and water,” Whaley said.

Producers in eligible counties who are interested in the program can contact their local USDA Service Center or apply through the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s cost-share program.