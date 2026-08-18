Buffalo Center to Host 8th Annual Cruise to End Veteran Suicide Aug. 22

BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa — Motorcyclists and community members will gather here Saturday for the 8th Annual North Iowa Cruise To End Veteran Suicide, an event organizers say aims to raise awareness of veteran suicide and support local veterans in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota.

The ride begins and ends at Buckets Bar & Grill in Buffalo Center, with registration and kickoff set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. The specific route had not been finalized as of Tuesday.

Organizers said the event is meant to draw attention to a statistic frequently cited by veteran advocacy groups: an estimated 22 veterans die by suicide each day. Participation is free-will donation, and all proceeds will benefit local veterans in the North Iowa and southern Minnesota region, organizers said.

Following the ride, the event will continue with a free-will donation meal, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and live music from MOJO Productions.

Organizers said the cruise will proceed rain or shine.

Those with questions or interested in participating can find more information on the event’s Facebook page at HERE