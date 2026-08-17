The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for August 17, 2026

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting on your smartphone, tablet, or computer by clicking the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965?pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

6. Project updates/change orders

a. Conservation Remodel Project

b. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project

1 Heartland Bid for Door Controls

c. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project

d. Monarch RV Park

1 Discussion/possible action – Notice of Award

e. Administrative Office Building Project

1 Project Schedule

2 Resolution Setting the Dates for Public Hearing and Bid Letting

7. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor License

12. Nate Summers, UMB Bank – Proposal for Financial Services – 9:00 A.M.

13. Building/Grounds

a. General

b. Maintenance

14. WINN-WORTH BETCO

15. Water/Wastewater

16. Department Head Discussion

17. Supervisor Comments

Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and

Owner/Operator Ag Property)

18. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

19. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – – 11:30 A.M.

b. DD #6 – Continued Annexation Hearing – 9:45 A.M. – August 24

Adjourn