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The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for August 17, 2026

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: August 17, 2026

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting on your smartphone, tablet, or computer by clicking the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965?pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
6. Project updates/change orders
a. Conservation Remodel Project
b. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project
1 Heartland Bid for Door Controls
c. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project
d. Monarch RV Park
1 Discussion/possible action – Notice of Award
e. Administrative Office Building Project
1 Project Schedule
2 Resolution Setting the Dates for Public Hearing and Bid Letting
7. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
8. Claims
9. Reports
10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
11. Liquor License
12. Nate Summers, UMB Bank – Proposal for Financial Services – 9:00 A.M.
13. Building/Grounds
a. General
b. Maintenance
14. WINN-WORTH BETCO
15. Water/Wastewater
16. Department Head Discussion

17. Supervisor Comments
Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and
Owner/Operator Ag Property)
18. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
19. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – – 11:30 A.M.
b. DD #6 – Continued Annexation Hearing – 9:45 A.M. – August 24
Adjourn

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: August 17, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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