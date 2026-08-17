The Lake Mills City Council to Meet Monday

The Lake Mils City Council will meet on Monday night beginning at 7pm in the Lake Mills City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.

The council will hear various reports from the Police Chief, Public Works Department, the City Clerk, Library Director, the Mayor, and the Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation Director.

They will look to approve the consent agenda before beginning the regular business on the agenda. This will include a review of the Water/Wastewater Treatment plant project and consider approval of a Pay Estimate No. 6 for Peterson Construction. This will be followed by considering a Solid Waste Agreement with Peterson Sanitation.

The council will also consider a request regarding a Rayfeather Studio vending machine on sidewalk. They will also look at the termination and refund for the Molly Payne Hanger Lease Agreement. The council will once again consider participating in the National Flood Insurance Program.

The council will need to set a pair of public hearings on potential ordinance passages. Ordinance 303 is for the Black Hills Franchise Agreement and Ordinance 304 deals with South Winnebago Street west-side parking from 4th Avenue to 8th Avenue.

With the departure and closure of manufacturing plants in Lake Mills, the council will discuss budget and economic development concerns before adjourning.