The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for August 17, 2026
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join this meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/957993085
The proposed agenda is as follows:
Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, discuss and
possibly consider selling portion of Austin Pit ground located in section 11, Crystal Twp
9:30 a.m. Matt Swanson, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance, discuss and possibly consider
Independent Contractor Agreement for as needed for Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center
9:45 a.m. Consider disallowance of various homestead credit applications
9:50 a.m. Payroll change for Conservation
9:55 a.m. Consider claims
10:00 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider signing NIACOG Housing Trust Fund Local Intergovernmental
Review Consultation
10:05 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider taking action on Duncan/Hayfield nuisance properties
Adjournment as Board of Supervisors
Convene as Drainage Trustees
10:30 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Consider drainage work orders
Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects
Consider drainage invoices
Consider claims/stamped warrants
Discuss and possibly consider signing Private Drainage Application Decision and Order for
drainage through private land lying within Hancock County Drainage District 97
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item
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