The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for August 17, 2026

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join this meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/957993085

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, discuss and

possibly consider selling portion of Austin Pit ground located in section 11, Crystal Twp

9:30 a.m. Matt Swanson, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance, discuss and possibly consider

Independent Contractor Agreement for as needed for Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center

9:45 a.m. Consider disallowance of various homestead credit applications

9:50 a.m. Payroll change for Conservation

9:55 a.m. Consider claims

10:00 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider signing NIACOG Housing Trust Fund Local Intergovernmental

Review Consultation

10:05 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider taking action on Duncan/Hayfield nuisance properties

Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees

10:30 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Consider drainage work orders

Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects

Consider drainage invoices

Consider claims/stamped warrants

Discuss and possibly consider signing Private Drainage Application Decision and Order for

drainage through private land lying within Hancock County Drainage District 97

Adjournment as Drainage Trustees

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item