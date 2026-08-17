The Forest City Council Meeting for August 17, 2026
The Forest City Council will meet Monday beginning at 7pm. You can view the meeting on your smartphone, tablet, or computer by clicking the link below:
https://forestcity.ia.3cx.us:5001/meet/765e5f5af75759a6b6f4f977c6062ba19c1dbac6
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Call to Order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll Call
4. Approval of Consent Agenda
(Actoin Item)
A. Agenda
B. Approve Council Minutes
• 2026 08 03 Regular Council Minutes
C. Accept Board & Committee Minutes, Airport Minutes 09-11-2026
• Forest City Airport Commission Minutes
D. Approve Invoices
• 8 17 26 Claims for Packet
5. Approve Licenses & Permits, Retail Tobacco Permit BLAZES STOP & SHOP, Liqour Licenses VIP
TOO, HERITAGE PARK Truck Show Heritage Park 5 day License, BLAZES STOP & SHOP
Business
6. Kinetic Right Of Way Agreement
• Forest City Right of Way Agreement
7. Resolution 26-27-09 Kinetic Right of Way Agreement
8. Resolution 26-27-08 YMCA Childcare
• Resolution 26 27 08 Obligating Funds for YMCA Childcare FY27
9. Two Bids for Crack Filling 2026
• bids for crack sealing
10. Hancock County Share of 2025 Street Project
• 2025 SRP Hancock Share
11. Staab Construction’s Pay Request No. 21 for the WWTP Improvements project
• Pay Request No. 21 Forest City WWTP Improvements
12. Visu-Sewer Sewer Lining Quote
• Forest City CIPP Proposal
13. Chad Bina, Electric Department Manager, $53.20 on 09/05/2026
14. Duane Kuhn, Electric Department Manager, $53.20 on 09/05/2026
15. Staff Reports
16. Public Forum
This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.
17. Adjournment
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