The Clear Lake City Council to Meet

The Clear Lake City Council will meet on Monday beginning at 5:30pm. The public is invited to attend. The meeting will open with the approval of the consent agenda. This includes license and permit renewal. The council will approve the fall large item drop off from October 13th to the 17th.

The city will discuss new business including the Surf District Three Stars Plaza Project. City Engineer Matt Steding will give an introduction and review and ask the city to formally invite Request for Proposals (RFP) on the plaza improvements.

The Water Department is asking the city to purchase a 2026 Chevy Silverado for them at a cost of $46,845 with another $4,500 in decal work. The council will take this into consideration.

The council will hear various reports from each of the city’s departments before adjourning.