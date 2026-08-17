The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors Meeting for August 17, 2026

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 10am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:

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The proposed agenda is as follows:

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

A. August 10, 2026 Regular Session

PUBLIC COMMENT – Agenda Items Only

NEW BUSINESS

1. County Auditor – Claims

2. County Auditor – Payroll

3. County Auditor – Drainage

4. Authorize Chair to Sign NIACOG Local Intergovernmental Review Consultation form for USDA Rural

Development Housing Preservation Grant

5. County Engineer –

6. Resolution Authorizing the Erections & Maintenance of Traffic Control Devices (Stop Signs) at the

Intersection of Yarrow Avenue & 150th Street

7. Resolution Authorizing the Erections & Maintenance of Traffic Control Devices (Stop Signs) at the

Intersection of Eagle Avenue & 310th Street

CORRESPONDENCE & COMMUNICATION

ANNOUNCEMENTS

ADJOURNMENT