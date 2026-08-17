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The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors Meeting for August 17, 2026

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: August 17, 2026

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 10am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:

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The proposed agenda is as follows:

APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
A. August 10, 2026 Regular Session
PUBLIC COMMENT – Agenda Items Only
NEW BUSINESS
1. County Auditor – Claims
2. County Auditor – Payroll
3. County Auditor – Drainage
4. Authorize Chair to Sign NIACOG Local Intergovernmental Review Consultation form for USDA Rural
Development Housing Preservation Grant
5. County Engineer –
6. Resolution Authorizing the Erections & Maintenance of Traffic Control Devices (Stop Signs) at the
Intersection of Yarrow Avenue & 150th Street
7. Resolution Authorizing the Erections & Maintenance of Traffic Control Devices (Stop Signs) at the
Intersection of Eagle Avenue & 310th Street
CORRESPONDENCE & COMMUNICATION
ANNOUNCEMENTS
ADJOURNMENT

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: August 17, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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