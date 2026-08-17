Habitat for Humanity Sets Build-a-Thon Awards for Aug. 21 as Madison Heights Homes Near Completion

MASON CITY, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa will hand out awards Friday, Aug. 21, for its Community Build-a-Thon fundraiser, capping a stretch of activity that includes new construction at the Madison Heights development and home renovations in the city’s downtown west neighborhood.

The Build-a-Thon awards celebration will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the mall, with winners announced at 5:30 p.m., according to Shakana Warrington, marketing and project manager for Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa. An open gallery displaying the miniature houses built by local companies and families for the fundraiser is currently on display for the public to view, Warrington said.

The Build-a-Thon invites businesses and families to construct small-scale houses from any materials, with the public able to cast a $1 vote for their favorite build, Warrington said. Proceeds from the voting go toward funding Habitat homes, she said. The fundraiser runs in alternating years with the organization’s Hammers & Heels event and began during the COVID-19 pandemic as an at-home alternative, said Melissa Schoeneberg, with Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa.

First Citizens Bank built a full miniature village for this year’s competition, according to Schoeneberg.

The fundraiser announcement comes as Habitat continues work on its Madison Heights development, built on the site of the former Madison school. Seven of a planned 13 houses have been completed, and construction on two more homes is set to begin within the next few weeks, Schoeneberg said. Six houses will remain after that phase, she said.

Separately, the organization is purchasing and renovating rental properties in the downtown west area, near Central Park and the Habitat ReStore, to convert them into owner-occupied homes. Three houses in that area are currently being renovated for sale, Schoeneberg said.

Habitat for Humanity partners with families who have steady income but cannot qualify for a traditional bank loan, Schoeneberg said. Adult applicants 18 and older must complete 250 hours of sweat equity, which can include construction work, home maintenance classes, financial literacy education or volunteering at the ReStore, she said. Monthly payments are capped at 30% of a family’s income, and Habitat finances the mortgages directly, according to Schoeneberg. Mortgage payments account for about 10% of the organization’s overall budget because of the reduced rates, she said.

Habitat is currently finalizing applications for a small number of families and plans to reopen its application process later this year, Schoeneberg said.

The organization also received support from the Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation, which helped fund infrastructure costs, including sewer and water lines, for the Madison Heights development in recent years, Schoeneberg said. A more recent foundation grant funded new tools for the construction crew and new carts for the ReStore, she said. Habitat had 11 house projects underway simultaneously last year, compared with a typical two to three, according to Schoeneberg.

Those interested in volunteering can contact Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa by phone or by emailing programs@habitatnci.org, Warrington said. Volunteer opportunities include construction work, which requires no prior experience, along with painting, landscaping and shifts at the ReStore, she said.

The Habitat ReStore, which sells donated furniture, appliances and home goods to the public, is open Tuesday through Saturday, Schoeneberg said.