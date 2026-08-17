Obituaries

Dean E. Holstad

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer2 hours agoLast Updated: August 17, 2026

Dean E. Holstad, age 98, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2026 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, Iowa, surrounded by his family.

A funeral service for Dean will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 22, 2026 at Sion Lutheran Church, 4525 Finch Ave., rural Lake Mills, with Pastor Mark Decker officiating.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 21, 2026 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service at Sion Church on Saturday.

Burial will be in the Sion Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Dean’s service will be streamed on the Sion Lutheran Church YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/@SionLutheranChurchIA

Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel is caring for the Holstad family.

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Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer2 hours agoLast Updated: August 17, 2026
Photo of Ann Finer

Ann Finer

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