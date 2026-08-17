Daisy Huffman, age 58, of Forest City, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City, following her short but aggressive battle with multiple sclerosis.

Visitation for Daisy will take place from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2026 beginning at 10:30 AM at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service as well.

Burial will follow the service at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery.

Schott Funeral Homes, Forest City, is assisting the family.