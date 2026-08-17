Belmond City Council to Meet

The Belmond City Council will meet on Monday beginning at 7pm. The public is invited to attend. The council will take an appeal by Don Goeman on the utility billing for 239 East Main. The council will hold a public hearing on the matter before reaching a decision.

The council will consider approval of the consent agenda which deals with bills and licenses. They will then consider taking action on stop lights on Highway 69.

The council must consider approval of the 2nd Pay Application to Peterson Construction for $240,123.50 on the Waste Water Treatment Facility Improvement Project.

The council will consider approval of the fourth Pay Application to Denver Underground in the amount of $632,667.30 for work on the 3rd Street NE Reconstruction Project.

The council will then discuss Resolution 2026-28 which is a resolution amending the Fiscal Year 26/27 Employee Pay Plan before adjourning.