Online Safety Should be Reviewed with Area Children

Next Monday will be the first day of class for area schools, which means more time online for kids, creating more opportunities for scammers. Khesha Duncan, spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau, says Iowa families need to be prepared.

Parents are encouraged to talk with their children about suspicious messages and safe internet habits at an early age, as they need to know about the risks.

Many children click “accept” online without reading the fine print, and Duncan says parents need to help them understand what they’re agreeing to.

She encourages parents to monitor their children’s online activity, and adds, parents don’t need to have all the answers. Instead, families should take time to learn about internet safety together.