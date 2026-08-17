The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for August 17, 2026

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting from your smartphone, tablet, or computer by clicking the link below.

https://zoom.us/j/465435965pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Old Business.

6. New Business.

7. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review of previous work orders submitted.

6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.

7. Set DD 169 Tile Improvements bid letting date & time for September 28, 2026 at 10:00AM

8. 10:00 a.m. Conference call with Humboldt County for Public Hearing on JDD 162-7 Engineer's Report

with Amendment #1 and Pre-classification Report