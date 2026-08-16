Arizona Senator Rallies with Northern Iowa Democrats

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, a Democrat who may run for president in 2028, says President Trump and his Republican allies want to intimidate their way into winning congressional elections this November.

Kelly was in Clear Lake last Thursday night, the keynote speaker at the “Wing Ding” fundraiser for the Democratic parties in six northern Iowa counties (Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Floyd, Hancock, Kossuth and Winnebago). Kelly spent 15 years as a NASA astronaut after retiring from the Navy.

Kelly talked about his own biography and a recent trip to show his 30-year-old daughter the house she lived in until she was one.

Earlier this year, Kelly was one of five other Democrats in congress who recorded a video urging military personnel to refuse illegal orders. The crowd in Clear Lake cheered when Kelly repeated that message.

Kelly was first elected to the U.S. Senate in November of 2020, winning the seat that had been held by the late Arizona Senator John McCain. Kelly was re-elected in 2022.