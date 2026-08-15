Secretary Naig Secures Funding for Choose Iowa Local Food for Schools Program, Invites Schools to Apply

As Iowa families and schools prepare for the start of a new school year, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced that applications are now open for the Choose Iowa Local Food for Schools Program. The permanent program was authorized through the bipartisan 2026 Iowa Farm Act, which was introduced and championed by Secretary Naig. The Choose Iowa program provides $200,000 in funding to help Iowa schools purchase and serve Iowa grown and raised food while creating new market opportunities for Iowa farmers and food businesses. School districts must provide a minimum one-to-one (1:1) financial match for their program award, helping leverage additional local food purchases and extend the impact of the state’s investment.

Applications are open through Aug. 31, 2026, and participating schools will be notified prior to Iowa Local Food Day on Sept. 23.

“Back-to-school season is an exciting time for Iowa students, families and educators, and it is also a great opportunity to put more Iowa grown and raised food on school menus,” said Secretary Naig. “The Choose Iowa Local Food for Schools Program connects Iowa farmers and food businesses with new markets while giving students the opportunity to enjoy healthy local foods produced right here in Iowa. After seeing strong interest in the pilot program, I was pleased to lead the effort to make this program permanent through the bipartisan Iowa Farm Act and secure permanent funding to continue it into the future.”

Public and private schools are eligible to apply by district. Following the application period, available funding will be distributed evenly among approved school districts based on the total number of districts participating in the program. Schools will use the funding to purchase eligible Iowa food products through seven participating Iowa food hubs, connecting school nutrition programs with farmers and food businesses across the state.

The permanent program builds on the successful Choose Iowa Food Purchasing Pilot Program for Schools launched in 2025. During the pilot, 61 schools or school districts applied for funding, requesting more than $158,000, more than twice the $70,000 available. Ultimately, 33 schools or school districts received funding to purchase Iowa food for their students.

The Choose Iowa Local Food for Schools Program is part of a growing effort to connect Iowa farmers and food businesses with Iowa consumers and communities. It complements the Choose Iowa Farms to Food Banks program. Together, these programs create additional markets for Iowa farmers and food businesses while making more Iowa grown and raised food available to Iowa students and families.

Applications for the Choose Iowa Local Food for Schools Program must be submitted to Choose Iowa via ChooseIowaGrant@ IowaAgriculture.gov by August 31, 2026. Additional information and application materials are available through Choose Iowa.