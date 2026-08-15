Northeast Iowa Research Farm Marks 50 Years of Producer-Focused Agricultural Research

The Iowa State University Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an open house on Sept. 10, from 2 to 7 p.m. Area farmers, agribusiness professionals and interested community members are welcome to attend the free event.

Since its inception in 1976, the research farm has translated academic research into practical, field-tested solutions, serving the public, farmers and agribusinesses in northeast Iowa for 50 years.

Terry Basol, extension field agronomist at Iowa State, said the farm’s mission continues to guide that work.

“The Northeast Iowa Research and Demonstration Farm cooperates with Iowa State University and industry partners to deliver unbiased, scientific, ag research relevant to the soils, crops and climate characteristics of the region, educating farmers and ag professionals to strengthen the future of agriculture in northeast Iowa,” he said.

Beginning at 2 p.m., guided field tours will highlight the current research being conducted on the farm. Attendees can learn about the historic genetics of corn and soybeans by viewing and listening to presentations at the farm’s heritage plots. Inside the Borlaug Learning Center, attendees can listen to “Hot Topics” and have the opportunity to meet with Iowa State researchers and extension specialists to learn about cutting-edge research projects and programs happening at the farm. In addition, the John Deere E98 ethanol-powered tractor will be on display, along with the Iowa Corn Mobile Education Trailer. Shuttle transportation will be provided throughout the event.

Special guest speakers include U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Steven Vaden, Iowa State University President David Cook, vice president for extension and outreach at Iowa State University Jason Henderson, associate dean of facilities and operations at Iowa State Kendall Lamkey, along with additional agricultural leaders and industry experts.

Following the program, a complimentary meal, sponsored by Innovative Ag Services, will be served at 5:30 p.m.

To ensure an accurate meal count, attendees are encouraged to RSVP to Ken Pecinovsky by email at kennethp@iastate.edu or by calling 641-330-6555. The farm is located at 3321 290th Street, Nashua.