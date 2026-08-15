North Iowa Outdoors: Important Changes Heading in to the 2026-2027 Hunting Seasons

The new ZONE B counties (in red) includes CRAWFORD, IDA, LYON, O’BRIEN, PLYMOUTH, SHELBY, SIOUX, & WOODBURY.

A limited quota of county specific Any-deer licenses will be available for purchase in select ZONE B counties on a first come basis, beginning at 9 a.m., Aug. 15. Quotas are shown as the number in each county. Purchasing a ZONE B county Any-deer license counts toward one of the two available resident General Licenses (archery and/or firearm). Limit one per hunter.

ZONE B allows hunting for Antlered-buck only (at least one forked antler) in all seasons EXCEPT Youth, Disabled, Landowner-Tenant and Depredation.

Deer drives, and other previously legal group hunting methods, are still allowed in Zone B; however, ZONE B requires each hunter – residents and nonresidents – to tag their own deer. Hunters who filled their tags may still participate in deer drives, but may not harvest additional deer.

ZONE B Antlered-buck only licenses are valid zone-wide; county-specific Any-deer licenses are valid only in the designated county.

ZONE B licenses are NOT allowed in ZONE A.