North Iowa Outdoors: Deer Licenses Now Available

Deer licenses go on sale Saturday and DNR state deer biologist Jace Elliott says this year they are moving away from the traditional midnight start time.

The other big change is a move to two license zones for deer hunting. There’s one zone that includes eight counties in northwest Iowa that will be called Zone B and have a default tag for antlered bucks only. The other 91 counties will be in Zone A, and will stay with the any sex general deer license.

Another rule change involves deer stands.

Elliott says the changes are a result of hunter input.

The DNR held several meetings across the state to get input before making the rule changes.