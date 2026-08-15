Late Season Hail Damage: How to Salvage the Situation

This past weekend, a severe hailstorm ravaged parts of eastern Iowa, destroying what was expected to be a record-contending corn crop. Following any hail event, a call to your insurance agent and crop advisor is the first step. After insurance adjustments, next is: how do we best salvage the situation?

When in cattle-feeding country, a solid option is to ensile the failed crop to capture the valuable nutrients accumulating in those plants all season long. Next, consider how soon harvest needs to begin and start planning.

Leaving the crop as it currently stands would allow some dry-down to reach the traditionally targeted moisture content, but it can also invite plant disease and subsequent damage that will reduce nutrient content. The molds and yeast infestations that affect the nutrient composition can also impact the animals that would get this feed. Therefore, it is advisable to harvest and ensile this material sooner rather than later. This strategy also allows a following crop, such as winter wheat or rye, to become established if extra forage is needed.

Often, the next questions for nutritionists concern plant moisture and nitrates when deciding whether to harvest and ensile now. Excess moisture (greater than 65%) and soil contamination can be an issue since it does influence fermentation. Often labeled as a “cold fermentation,” excess moisture or soil contamination can allow Clostridium organisms to proliferate and produce a collection of undesirable metabolites, which are often categorized as “bioamines.” However, for crops with a lower protein content or crops that are not swathed and picked off the ground (like corn), the risk of cold fermentation is lower. Therefore, when harvesting corn, it can be harvested at a higher moisture content, rather than delaying harvest.

Logistically, expect more seepage from wetter material. This makes upright silos not ideal for this situation. Bunker silos would also have considerable seepage, and depending on the amount, it may or may not be manageable. A silo bag in this situation may be a good option to keep seepage manageable.

Nitrates can be an issue, but generally they will not be a problem in seasons where rainfall has been adequate all along. Nitrates tend to become problems in times when the crop has been drought-stressed, and then a mild amount of rainfall occurs right before harvest. A nitrate test is easy to perform if there are concerns, but as mentioned, this is generally more of a problem during years with less than optimal rainfall. A good ensiling process will also reduce the nitrate load in the resulting feedstuff.