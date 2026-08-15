Iowa Secretary of State’s State Fair Straw Poll Returns and Encourages Iowans to Participate and Register to Vote

The Iowa Secretary of State’s annual Straw Poll is returning for the 2026 Iowa State Fair, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has announced. The “unscientific” straw poll encourages fairgoers to cast an unofficial “vote” for their preferred candidates in the upcoming November election. This year, the poll will provide Iowans the opportunity to choose their preferred candidates for governor, U.S. Congress, and U.S. Senate.

As the state’s top election official, Secretary Pate encourages Iowans to register to vote and participate in the elections process. The straw poll is part of Secretary Pate’s efforts to encourage participation and engagement beyond official elections and to foster excitement for upcoming elections. Real-time results will be available on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website at sos.iowa.gov/statefairpoll.

Iowans who visit the Iowa Secretary of State’s booth at the Varied Industries Building are not only encouraged to participate in the straw poll via a tablet but also receive information on registering to vote and the office’s business services and outreach initiatives.

“The Iowa State Fair Straw Poll is one of my personal favorite traditions,” said Secretary Pate. “It’s exciting to get an early look at what Iowans are thinking as we head into the General Election, but more importantly, I love seeing Iowans of all ages and backgrounds excited and engaged in our civic process.”

In the past few years, the Iowa State Fair Straw Poll has closely mirrored the official election results. In 2024, Republicans swept both the Iowa State Fair Straw Poll and on election night. Fairgoers’ top choice in 2024 for U.S. President, Donald Trump, won the straw poll with 57.4% of the vote, and in the 2024 General Election, Trump secured 56.0% of Iowans’ votes.

Secretary Pate will continue his partnership with the Iowa Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) throughout the fair, offering resources to support business owners in expanding their enterprises. Key partners to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office will also join Secretary of State staff at the booth, including anti-trafficking leaders, disability rights organizations, youth initiatives, and voter registration groups. The Iowa League of Heroes will also be in attendance, taking photos and promoting voter registration from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, August 22.