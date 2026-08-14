Waldorf University Begins Classes

Waldorf University has begun its Fall 2026 semester with students heading back to class or beginning their college life. Athletes with the various sports programs have already been on campus preparing for their respective sports for a couple weeks, but they have not had any academic classes until this week.

Waldorf President Dr. Bob Alsop is happy to see the campus return to life again. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/08/WallClass-1.wav

The freshman have to adapt to the campus and their new home while the returning classes welcome them in and their friends back.

The students will now immerse themselves in an education that goes beyond the textbook according to Alsop.

Activities and programs are already in full swing for the school year.