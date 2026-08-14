Moonlight Bike Ride Postponed to Aug. 21 Due to Weather, Chamber Says

MASON CITY, Iowa — The Greater Mason City Chamber of Commerce has postponed the Moonlight Bike Ride originally scheduled for Friday night due to weather conditions, moving the event to its previously scheduled rain date.

The ride will now take place Friday, Aug. 21, at Prairie Rock Trail Bike Park in Mason City, according to the Chamber. Organizers said the time and location will remain unchanged.

“Same time, same location, same glow!” the Chamber said in a news release.

The Chamber said the decision was made with the safety and enjoyment of riders, volunteers, sponsors and event partners in mind.

Registered riders do not need to take any action to transfer their registration to the new date, according to the release. Registration will remain open, giving additional riders the opportunity to join the Aug. 21 event.

The Chamber said additional information will be communicated directly to registered participants.