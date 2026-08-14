Garner Council Hears Concerns over Feral Cat Problem

Many area cities are addressing or have addressed stray animal issues. At a recent city council meeting, the Garner council heard from concerned residents.

Some in the gallery agreed that there was a problem within city limits that had to be dealt with.

Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt has heard of a few complaints as well.

The current ordinance reads that if captured, the feral cat must be spayed or neutered, but then it must be released.

The council may take the issue up in a future agenda. The issue was presented to the council in an open forum which meant they could not act on it.