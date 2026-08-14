Weather Alert
Franklin County, IA: Flood Watch from THU 8:12PM CDT to SAT 10:00AM CDT
Humboldt County, IA: Flood Watch from THU 8:12PM CDT to SAT 10:00AM CDT
Wright County, IA: Flood Watch from THU 8:12PM CDT to SAT 10:00AM CDT
AudioLocal NewsLocal NewsMedia

Garner Council Hears Concerns over Feral Cat Problem

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: August 13, 2026

Many area cities are addressing or have addressed stray animal issues. At a recent city council meeting, the Garner council heard from concerned residents.

Some in the gallery agreed that there was a problem within city limits that had to be dealt with.

Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt has heard of a few complaints as well.

The current ordinance reads that if captured, the feral cat must be spayed or neutered, but then it must be released.

The council may take the issue up in a future agenda. The issue was presented to the council in an open forum which meant they could not act on it.

 

 

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: August 13, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button