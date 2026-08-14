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Forest City Schools Review Legislative Issues

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: August 13, 2026

The Forest City Community School Board was presented with a number of legislative changes. Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann stated that the board went over a number of them.

Some of these legislative changes were things that the board felt were positive and significant.

A second legislative change dealt with student behavior.

According to Lehmann, the fate of when a student returns to the classroom will be done by committee.

The board also looked at other legislative matters for implementation.

 

 

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: August 13, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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