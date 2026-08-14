Forest City Schools Review Legislative Issues
The Forest City Community School Board was presented with a number of legislative changes. Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann stated that the board went over a number of them.
Some of these legislative changes were things that the board felt were positive and significant.
A second legislative change dealt with student behavior.
According to Lehmann, the fate of when a student returns to the classroom will be done by committee.
The board also looked at other legislative matters for implementation.
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