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Britt Hobo Parade to Have a Flyover

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: August 14, 2026

During the Hobo Day Parade in Britt on Saturday, which is a part of the annual Hobo convention, there will be a fly over by the Midwest Tribute Squadron Airlift Command which has performed locally at the Duesey Days in Garner last month and in Clear Lake on the 4th of July. Mark Holt is one of the pilots in the squadron who flies planes used formerly in military training exercises.

The 1950’s era planes being used are powerful aircraft which provide the pilots with agility and effective pattern flying capability according to Holt.

The planes will leave smoke trails behind them in red, white, and blue colors.

Holt and his fellow pilots will do a number of flyovers per year and many of these mark special occasions.

The flights have a purpose according to Holt.

The website address is veteransairlift.org

 

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: August 14, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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