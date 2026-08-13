265th Street, Lark Avenue Crash Sends Two Garner Residents to Mason City ER

MASON CITY, Iowa — Two people were taken to a Mason City hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 265th Street and Lark Avenue, according to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday.

Marlys Hefte, 84, of Garner, was driving a 2012 Nissan Rogue westbound on 265th Street with a passenger, Bernard Korsa, 86, also of Garner, according to the sheriff’s office. Audrina Bonjour, 17, of Belmond, was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 approaching the intersection and attempted to turn left, crossing the Nissan Rogue’s path, according to the release. The Nissan Rogue had the right of way at the uncontrolled intersection, and the Ford F-150 failed to safely enter traffic, causing the two vehicles to collide, the sheriff’s office said.

Bonjour was treated at the scene for minor injuries and released to medics’ care, according to the sheriff’s office. Hefte and Korsa reported pain with injuries of an unknown severity and were taken to MercyOne North Iowa’s emergency room by Mason City Fire Department ambulance for evaluation.

Occupant restraints were in use in both vehicles, and airbags deployed in the crash.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash with assistance from the Mason City Fire Department.