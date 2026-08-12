Steven Newton, 79, of Brighton, Colorado, formerly of Britt, passed away on Saturday July 25, 2026, at his home in Brighton, Colorado.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home in Britt.

Burial will take place on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 2:00 PM at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Drive, Adel, Iowa.

Steve Newton was born on July 4, 1947, in Britt, Iowa, to Harry and Edna Newton. He was the sixth of seven children.

Steve proudly served in the United States Army from November 30, 1965, to November 10, 1968. During his service, he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Expert Marksman Badge (M-14).

Steve married Shirley, his high school sweetheart, on November 24, 1968. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Minneapolis, where Steve worked for Thermo King and earned his certification in transportation refrigeration. In 1969, Steve and Shirley returned to Britt, Iowa, where they welcomed two children: Lori Helen Newton of Loveland, Colorado, and Christopher Linn Newton of Fort Lupton, Colorado.

During their years in Britt, Steve and Shirley owned and operated a service station for 14 years. Steve also volunteered with the Britt Fire Department for many years before the family moved to Windsor, Colorado, in July 1984.

In Colorado, Steve worked for several refrigeration companies until his retirement on July 1, 2012. He had many hobbies, but woodworking was one of his greatest passions. Steve crafted numerous pieces for Shirley and their children, many of which are still proudly displayed in their homes today.

Steve was deeply devoted to supporting fellow veterans. He was an active member of Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 1071 and the Vets Helping Vets organization. He spent countless hours visiting local high schools alongside other veterans, sharing stories and experiences from their military service. Steve also participated in Poppy Drives and rang bells at Fort Logan National Cemetery to honor fallen veterans. Anyone who knew Steve knew how proud he was to be an American.

Steve was a kind, caring, compassionate, humorous, and patriotic man whose strong faith guided his devotion to his family, fellow veterans, and country. He loved striking up conversations with anyone willing to listen because, to Steve, no one was ever a stranger. One friend recently shared that they were patching the empty place in their heart left by Steve’s passing with memories of Steve’s unusual, but straight-at-you sense of humor, a quality Steve had in abundance.

Steve touched countless lives and hearts throughout his journey and leaves behind a legacy of kindness, service, patriotism, and friendship that will live on through all those he influenced.

Steve is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley Newton; his daughter, Lori Newton; his son, Christopher (Chris) Newton; his brother, Don Newton; his sister, Lois Desart; and several nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Edna Newton; and four siblings, Evelyn Hill, Virginia Gilbert, Janice Burger, and Merle Newton.