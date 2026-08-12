Rural Leland man, 80s, missing since Monday night; may be driving white Toyota Camry

LELAND, Iowa — Authorities are asking North Iowa residents to watch for a rural Leland man with dementia who has been missing since Monday night.

Ralph Westerberg has not been seen since Monday night and there have been no reports of his location or direction of travel, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Westerberg does not have a cell phone with him, officials said.

He may be driving a white 2005 Toyota Camry bearing Iowa license plate QIG081.

Anyone who locates Westerberg or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 641-585-2828, option 0.