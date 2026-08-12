North Iowa Road Construction Update: Pierce Avenue Closure, I-35 Progress

NORTH IOWA — Several road construction projects across North Iowa are moving forward, with some roads reopening and other traffic changes taking effect in the coming days.

Iowa Department of Transportation planner Pete Hjelmstad said the bridge south of Rockwell reopened last Thursday, while work near the casino is also nearing completion.

“They’re pretty much done with the asphalt job up by the casino,” Hjelmstad said. “They still got to come in — they milled rumble strips last week — I think they still got to come in and do some painting and some shoulder work and stuff like that, so that’ll be intermittent when they come in.”

Micro-surfacing work is also scheduled to begin next Monday south of that project, resulting in a lane closure while crews are working.

In Mason City, drivers will see a major traffic change on Highway 122 at Pierce Avenue beginning Monday, Aug. 17. Hjelmstad said the south side of the Pierce intersection will close as reconstruction moves into its next phase.

“If you’re coming from the south, you will not be able to get onto Pierce, and you will not be able to turn onto Pierce from 122,” Hjelmstad said. “If you are coming from the north, you will still be able to use the intersection to turn west. And if you’re on 122 and you want to turn north, you will be able to do that as well.”

East-west traffic will continue through the construction area. Drivers heading east on Highway 122 toward the hospital will need to use Winnebago Way and follow the posted detour signs.

Hjelmstad said motorists can make navigating the work zone easier by paying attention to traffic control.

“Follow the orange signs and don’t drive through cones, you’ll be fine,” he said.

Work is also continuing on the U.S. 65 project in Mason City. Hjelmstad said paving on the south end could begin within about a week, while the north end could reopen to just past 24th Street around Aug. 21.

Other projects are progressing across the region. Resurfacing work on U.S. 218 near the eastern Charles City exit is expected to wrap up next week. Traffic could also switch next week on the bridge over Interstate 35 at Burchinal, marking the completion of roughly half of that project.

Crews are also making progress on the Interstate 35 project near Sheffield.

“We hope to have the main line done early this week,” Hjelmstad said. “And then they’ll drop back and do the paved shoulders. Still got work to do at the ramps, got ditch work to do, guardrail work, but we’re still hoping to get that open to traffic on both sides around September 10th.”

On Iowa Highway 9 between U.S. 218 and Riceville, new asphalt began going down this week. The work is expected to take about four weeks, with motorists encountering pilot cars and flaggers.

Hjelmstad said the project uses a process called cold in-place recycling, in which some of the existing pavement is milled, processed and reused as a base layer. He said drivers should not mistake that recycled layer for the finished road surface.

“We’ve been getting calls saying, ‘That road looks like crap. I can’t believe you’re done with it,'” Hjelmstad said. “We’re not. We’re not done with it. There are two new layers of asphalt yet that will still need to be going on there.”

Those additional asphalt layers were scheduled to begin going down this week.