Missing Leland Man Ralph Westerberg Found Safe, Sheriff’s Office Says

LELAND, Iowa — A rural Leland man with dementia who had been missing since Monday night was found safe, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff Steve Hepperly.

Ralph Westerberg was located and is doing well, officials said. He was being transported to a medical facility for evaluation as a precaution.

Westerberg had not been seen since Monday night, and there had been no reports of his location or direction of travel prior to being found, the sheriff’s office said. He did not have a cell phone with him at the time he went missing.

Authorities had asked North Iowa residents to watch for Westerberg. Hepperly was very grateful for the public assistance.

After the word got out on Coloff Media stations, websites, and other social media, the Sheriff’s Office was inundated with tips.

Further details on the circumstances of his recovery were not immediately available. We will have more on this story when it becomes available.