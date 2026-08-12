Lake Mills Man, 38, Identified as Victim in Fatal I-35 Crash in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA TOWNSHIP, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the driver killed in a Tuesday morning crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County as Joshua David Scott, 38, of Lake Mills, Iowa.

Scott died after his pickup truck left the roadway and crashed into a median ditch, according to the State Patrol.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on northbound I-35 at milepost 11 in Freeborn County. The State Patrol said Scott was driving a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup that went off the road and into the median ditch.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Police and Fire, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the scene, according to the State Patrol.