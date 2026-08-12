Bash at the Lake Returns to Clear Lake Aug. 15 With Free Music, Family Fun

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — Bash at the Lake, a free festival featuring live music, family activities and food vendors, returns to Clear Lake on Saturday, Aug. 15, for its fourth year.

Activities will begin late in the morning, with entertainment continuing into the evening.

Organizer Cindy Wacker said the event will offer something for the entire family.

“We’ll have like a big LED screen out there, and then we have all kinds of activities in the park,” Wacker said. “So, there’s going to be all kinds of vendors, too — like food vendors, information vendors, activities for the kids.”

The first stage presentation will feature Weather Guy Science, a family-friendly science program. Live music begins at 2:45 p.m. with Minneapolis rapper True Serva.

Other performers include sister group Renee, followed by Seth Schlueter, whose song “Counting My Blessings” has gained a large audience online. Wacker said organizers are excited to bring Schlueter to Clear Lake.

“He’s got like a song that’s heard around the country. Like, he has this ‘Counting My Blessings’ song,” Wacker said. “So, we’re so excited that he was available to come to Clear Lake for this.”

Cochren & Co. will close out the night, performing from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Admission is free, along with children’s activities and live entertainment. Food will be available for purchase from vendors.

Organizers are also looking for volunteers to help during the event. Wacker said volunteer shifts are relatively short.

“There’s only like, you know, maybe a couple hours shifts or whatever, and you just have so much fun just seeing the joy in the lives of the kids out there having a good time,” Wacker said.

Bash at the Lake is scheduled to take place outdoors, but organizers said the event will go on rain or shine. Brad Barber, with United to Serve, said the group has a backup location ready.

“If it is outside, it’s in the park,” Barber said. “But we do have it — if it is rain, we have it at the Clear Lake Wellness Center.”

Wacker said the Wellness Center was also used last year because of weather and provided enough room for activities, including inflatable attractions.

Bash at the Lake is Saturday, Aug. 15, in Clear Lake. More information, including volunteer registration, is available at bashatthelake.org or through the Bash at the Lake Facebook page.