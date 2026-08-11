NIACC Opens Registration for Free Adult Education Classes This Fall

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) is now accepting registrations for its free Adult Education & Literacy programs this fall. Adults interested in earning a High School Equivalency (HSE) diploma or improving their English language skills through English as a Second Language (ESL) classes are encouraged to enroll.

NIACC’s Adult Education & Literacy programs provide supportive, flexible learning opportunities that help students reach their educational, career, and personal goals.

NIACC’s High School Equivalency (HSE) program prepares students to earn their high school equivalency diploma by building skills in reading, writing, math, science, social studies, and civics. Daytime HSE classes are offered in Mason City, while evening classes are available in Mason City, Charles City, and Hampton.

NIACC’s English as a Second Language (ESL) program helps adult learners improve their English speaking, listening, reading, and writing skills. Classes are offered for beginning, intermediate, and advanced English learners and are designed to build confidence for everyday communication, employment, and continued education. Evening ESL classes are available in Belmond, Charles City, and Mason City.

Registration deadlines are one week prior to each class session. After registering, new students will receive information about the next steps, including intake, orientation, and any required assessments.

NIACC’s Adult Education & Literacy programs are offered at no cost to eligible participants and are designed to help adults gain the skills they need to achieve their educational and career goals.

For more information, class schedules, or to register, contact NIACC Adult Education & Literacy at 641-422-4278, email AEL@niacc.edu , or visit www.niacc.edu/adulteducation